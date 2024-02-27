Bringing back the black & white Yugam

Bramayugam transports the audience to a time and place where the night goes on a little longer than the daytime, and the characters seem to be stuck in an endless time loop. The entrapment of the main characters in the mansion is simply a manifestation of the story of class and caste that it wishes to tell. And Shehnad’s cinematography effectively puts the audience in the shoes of the principal characters. So it is understandable when there is a great deal of discussion around the film’s visuals. However, Shehnad feels it is the plot and the performances that made the film click with the larger audience.

“Such discussions about technical crafts are generally among hard-core cinephiles who consume cinema daily. But the masses are still focused on the story and the emotional connection they have with the characters.”

The film plays out like the manuscripts of an old book containing a gothic piece of folklore. Out of the several iconic shots, the one featuring Mammootty’s shadow talking to a human sitting beneath has captured the attention of many. “The low-angle shot portrays Mammootty’s Kodumon Potty as a powerful character. It was Rahul’s idea,” adds Shehnad, who will be completing his fifteenth year as a cinematographer in Malayalam cinema soon. Some of his noted works include Ee Adutha Kaalath, Vishudhan, Left Right Left, Nirnayakam, Bhoothakaalam and the Netflix true-crime documentary Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case.

Shehnad is proud of the fraternity he represents and goes on to speak passionately about filmmaking and address questions concerning today’s technological advancements, especially digital cameras. “Old filmmakers had to struggle a lot, whereas we are privileged in that regard. Despite the limitations, I do not think any yesteryear filmmaker would have disliked shooting on film reels. They always pushed the envelope of filmmaking with the technology available at the time,” says Shehnad.

Despite brimming with experience, Shehnad humbly states that the planning and clear vision of director Rahul did the heavy lifting, and he had to just follow the script. “With everything planned well in advance and Rahul at the helm, we just had to play our part correctly as part of the technical team. We are glad that our hard work has paid off, and the reception has been amazing.”