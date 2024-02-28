Exhibitors' Association withdraws its decision to stop Malayalam film releases

Earlier, we reported that Film Exhibitors' United Organisation of Kerala decided to ban Malayalam films from releasing at theatres in Kerala from February 22 onwards. Now, FEOUK has taken back its decision.

In his address to the media, FEOUK chairperson and actor Dileep said that the issues that led to the decision would be resolved through mutual dialogue.

The ban came about when FEOUK found film producers to be in violation of certain norms set by the association, including the maintenance of a 42-day window before a film's release at theatres and on OTT platforms.

The Kerala Film Producers Association also demanded that high-end projectors be installed at theatres in Kerala, but theatre owners found it challenging to meet this due to the increasing rates of projectors.

However, Kerala Film Producers Association has not yet willingly participated in any discourse with the exhibitors' union to resolve their differences, while choosing to support the release of films at premium theatres.

Meanwhile, Malayalam cinema continues to have a profitable period, with the successful box-office run of recent releases such as Premalu, Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys, and Anweshippin Kandethum.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)