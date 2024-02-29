Joju George’s directorial debut 'Pani' wrapped up

The shoot for Pani, actor Joju George’s first film as a director, got wrapped up on Wednesday. The film was shot over 100 days, predominantly in and around Thrissur.

Besides scripting and directing, Joju is also starring in the film, which has a huge star cast. It includes Bigg Boss contestants Rinosh George, Sagar Surya and Junaiz, Seema, Chandhini Sreedharan, Abhaya Hiranmayi, Abhinaya, Babu Namboothiri, Prashanth Alexander, Sujith Shanker, Ranjith Velayudhan, and Bitto Davis.

Pani is produced by M Riaz Adam and Sijo Vadakkan under the banners of ADS Studios and Joju’s own Appu Pathu Pappu Production House. On the technical front, it has music by Vishnu Vijay, cinematography by Venu and Jinto George, and editing by Manu Antony.

Joju’s last release was Antony, which saw him reuniting with his Porinju Mariam Jose director Joshiy. The actor is next part of the Tamil biggie Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film’s star-studded cast includes Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi.