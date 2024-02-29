Kamal Haasan meets 'Manjummel Boys' team

Writer-director Chidambaram's Manjummel Boys is entering its second week in theatres in Kerala and is about to have a Telugu-dubbed version soon. In the meantime, prominent figures from within and beyond Malayalam cinema are showing their appreciation for the film.

Earlier, actor Udhayanidhi Stalin heaped praise on it, and the latest to acknowledge it is actor Kamal Haasan. The film is a based-on-real-life survival thriller that revolves around a group of youngsters who get stuck in the cave from the Kamal Haasan-starrer Guna.

The cave in Kodaikanal was once known as Devil's Kitche, but it has been named after Guna ever since the film's release because a major part of it was shot there.