Mohanlal starrer 'Drishyam' to have an English remake as well

Director Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam is set to have a slew of international remakes, including an English-language one. The Indian production house behind its Hindi version, Panorama Studios, has acquired the rights to remake the film for other international markets from the Malayalam original's makers Aashirvad Cinemas.

Panorama Studios will co-produce Drishyam in English with the US-based production houses JOAT Films and Gulfstream Pictures.

Originally a Malayalam film starring Mohanlal and Meena in the lead roles, Drishyam has had multiple remakes until now. The film has already been remade in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Sinhala, Indonesian, and Chinese languages.

A Korean version from Anthology Studios was also announced last May. Meanwhile, Panorama Studios is finalising an agreement for a Spanish retread of the film.

Panorama Studios' chairperson and managing director Kumar Mangat Pathak said, "Drishyam’s’ clever narrative has a universal appeal and we are keen to celebrate this story with audiences worldwide. After Korea and Hollywood, our mission is to produce ‘Drishyam’ in 10 countries in the next three to five years."

On the other hand, Gulfstream Pictures' co-founders Bill Bindley and Mike Karz issued a joint statement about the new deal between their production house and Panorama Studios. They said, “The film is a timeless thriller that has entranced audiences across the globe. We can’t wait to bring the movie to fans here in the US.”

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)