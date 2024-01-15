Noted Malayalam music composer K J Joy passes away in Chennai

KOCHI: Noted music composer K J Joy, who was active in the Malayalam film industry from the mid-1970s to the early 1990s, passed away at his Chennai home early on Monday. He was 77.

He had been bedridden after suffering a stroke a few months back.

A native of Nellikkunnu in Thrissur district, Joy made his debut through the 1975 Malayalam film 'Love Letter'. But way before that in 1964, when he was barely 18 year, Joy joined the orchestra of renowned composer M S Vishwanathan. It was M S Viswanathan, who paved his entry into the film industry.