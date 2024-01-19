INTERVIEW | I consciously tried not to be 'clean': Actor Shine Tom Chacko

After a long while, actor Shine Tom Chacko is reuniting with his mentor director Kamal, with whom he worked as an assistant director during the initial stage of his career. From his first job on the sets of Nammal in 2002, his first role as Basheer in Khaddama (2011), and now his centenary release Vivekanandan Viralaanu, Shine achieved many of his milestones through Kamal.

But the actor is not interested in numbers, instead what he craves is the high from donning a new role in the next film. In this dialogue, the uniquely outspoken actor speaks about the magic of cinema, his long career, latest project and life learnings.

Excerpts:

You started your cinema journey in 2002 as an assistant director to Kamal. 22 years later, you’re reuniting with him for Vivekanandan Viralaanu, your 100th film as an actor. Do you think life has come full circle now?

Well, this may be the 100th film which is being released, but there are some other films that I have already completed. I don’t know exactly whether it is the 100th or not and have never dreamed or planned for a 100th film. It was always about doing one more movie. And slowly it turned into an addiction of sorts. I get anxious if I’m not doing anything for two days. What if no one calls me for another job? See, I am not the one creating these opportunities; creators have to offer me these roles. Otherwise, I’ll have to call them up and plan projects for me. That means I have to start calculating for the future. The problem with such calculations is that your creativity will be restricted. This is why when actors turn producers, their craft gets limited. They lose the freedom to experiment.

How did you become an assistant director?

As someone raised in Ponnani, the only time I saw a camera was during weddings. But still, cinema was an important part of our lives. I was smitten by cinema and acting from a very early age. Those days, actors were picked from school youth festivals. So I actively participated in everything. But I didn’t know how to enter the cinema. An actor is a nuisance to industry insiders until you establish yourself. Acting enthusiasts can’t assist anyone in learning the craft like how directors, editors, cameramen, and makeup artists do. So, I somehow had to enter the industry first. That’s why I approached Kamal sir, who was also from my hometown. Even while being an assistant director under him, my focus was always on acting. The hope was that whenever sir needed an actor to fill up for a junior artist, I would be there. And I waited for eight years. By then, I was part of the ‘crew’ and we started looking down on those who came asking for a chance to act.

You’re collaborating with Kamal sir after several years. How do you see his evolution as a filmmaker?

His energy level is the same. But the way he talks has changed. He often uses trendy words like ‘vibe’ (laughs). He had taken a brief break and observed the industry as a spectator. It has helped him because only when you stay away, you can see things better. When he told me about the subject of Vivekanandan Viralaanu, I thought he would approach it in his regular style and chose not to intrude into his space. Even while handling it in his own style, he has packaged it in a way that would appease today’s audience.

How would you define Vivekanandan Viralaanu?

People assume it to be a comedy film, but at the core of it is a serious issue. We may have seen films about married people having multiple other relationships. But no one has looked at their intimate relations. How is their sexual life? Have we ever spoken about it? Nobody talks about sexual interests while looking for suitable life partners. We’re more interested in looks, skin colour, profession and financial status. However, the whole idea of marriage is two people coming together, living together and creating another life.

But the truth is, there are married people who have never had sex, because either they are scared or think that it is a sin. Then there are those who don’t know how to do it, some lack interest in the partner. Why? Because we don’t have any way of understanding sex. It’s all restricted to a small chapter in Biology as part of sex education. But even then, we have no idea how to explain all these to the students. It is now that we are talking about adding sex education to the school syllabus.

In our society, women are molested. But there are men who get molested equally or more, especially when they are boys. These boys may not be able to open up about it because they wouldn’t know what happened or they are also in the quest to understand what sexuality is. Another truth is that a man who has relationships with multiple women is hailed as a hero or a Romeo. But a woman with multiple relationships is considered a bad woman. So the sex life of a man used to be considered macho, heroic, or an ownership. This idea has created a lot of deviance and perversion. Vivekanandan, the character I play in this film, is a mix of all this.

When you worked as an assistant director, how did you watch the medium, the people who worked in it, and the craft in general?

Until then, I did not have much of an inkling of the technical aspects. I initially assumed filmmaking is all about the camera following the actors wherever they go. But only after coming to the sets, did I understand that everything is not taken in one stretch but as individual shots. Another shock regarding technique was about close-up shots. I then understood that actors are made when they follow the techniques in cinema. Mammukka and Mohanlal are such great actors because they understand the technique and follow it with perfection.

In close shots, an actor need not perform much. But in wide shots, the body has to be used more. During close shots, Mammukka would squeeze his cheeks to make them look flushed. He has many such techniques to work with his face. He is beauty-conscious, too.

I also understood that while shooting people always want to look beautiful. And more than being the character, they concentrate on beauty. As soon as a shot is announced, actors appear perfect, speak with correct pronunciation, and are spruced up. That’s why you see many actors lacking individuality and just aping Mammukka and Mohanlal.

This phenomenon changed when Fahadh made his second entry. Till then, everyone used to act and speak the way Mammukka and Mohanlal would.

Even I was into imitation in the early days. I just tried to enact what Mohanlal and Mammukka did, but since I didn’t look anything like them, people couldn’t easily catch it. But after I saw Fahadh acting on the sets of Chaapa Kurishu, I became more confident. Gradually, I started observing everything and tried incorporating what I learned through them in my performances. I consciously tried not to be ‘clean’. The natural state of sweating, unkempt hair, and wrinkled attire, all added more life to the characters. I learnt that we shouldn’t worry about beautification, but characterisation.