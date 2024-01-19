Mohanlal starrer 'Neru' gets OTT release date

On Friday, Disney+ Hotstar announced that Mohanlal's latest outing at the theatres, Neru, will stream on the platform from January 23. The film hit theatres on December 21 and opened to positive reviews.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Neru is an emotional courtroom drama in which Mohanlal plays an advocate named Vijayamohan.

Jeethu and advocate Santhi Mayadevi have scripted the film, which revolves around a visually challenged rape survivor and her family's fight for justice. Anaswara Rajan essays the part of the young woman.

Jagadish, Santhi, Siddique, Priyamani and Sankar Induchoodan form the supporting cast of Neru. Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas has backed the film.

The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, music composer Vishnu Shyam and editor VS Vinayak.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)