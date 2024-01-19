WATCH | 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' trailer sees Mohanlal dazzle in this visual spectacle

The makers of the upcoming film Malaikottai Vaaliban, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, released the film's trailer on Thursday. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film will hit the theatres on January 25.

The trailer showcases the common public raising against an oppressive empire, thus promising a visual ecstasy.

Ahead of its release, the film has completed the censorship formalities with a UA certificate and will have a runtime of 2.35 hours.

Malaikottai Vaaliban will have two parts; the film's second part has yet to be filmed. The film is one of the most ambitious projects in Mohanlal's career. It marks his first collaboration with Lijo.

Besides Mohanlal, Malaikottai Vaaliban also stars Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Manoj Moses, Katha Nandi, Danish Sait and Manikandan Achari.

The film has a script penned by Lijo along with PS Rafeeque. In Malaikottai Vaaliban, Lijo reunites with the cinematographer and editor of his previous film, Churuli, Madhu Neelakandan and Deepu Joseph, respectively. The film has music composed by Prashant Pillai.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)