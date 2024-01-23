First look of Shanavas K Bavakkuty’s 'Oru Kattil Oru Muri' out

The first look of Kismat director Shanavas K Bavakutty’s new film Oru Kattil Oru Muri is out. It stars Hakkim Shah, Poornima Indrajith and Thottappan-fame Priyamvada Krishnan as the leads.

Veteran Raghunath Paleri is returning to scripting with this film. One of the most revered scenarists of the 80s and early 90s, Paleri has penned several popular films like My Dear Kuttichathan, Ponmuttayidunna Tharavu, Piravi, Meleparambil Aanveedu, Pingami and Vanaprastham. He last scripted the Jayaram, Urvashi-starrer Madhuchandralekha.