Unni Mukundan’s 'Jai Ganesh' gets new poster

As reported earlier, Unni Mukundan and director Ranjith Sankar are teaming up for Jai Ganesh. On Monday, the makers unveiled a new poster, which features Unni on a wheelchair with a cartoon sketch of a superhero-like figure behind him.

Jai Ganesh, a film with fantasy elements, has RDX-fame Mahima Nambiar as the female lead. Yesteryear actor Jomol is also making her silver screen comeback with this film.