Unni Mukundan’s 'Jai Ganesh' gets new poster

As reported earlier, Unni Mukundan and director Ranjith Sankar are teaming up for Jai Ganesh. On Monday, the makers unveiled a new poster, which features Unni on a wheelchair with a cartoon sketch of a superhero-like figure behind him.
Jai Ganesh, a film with fantasy elements, has RDX-fame Mahima Nambiar as the female lead. Yesteryear actor Jomol is also making her silver screen comeback with this film.
Ashokan, Ravindra Vijay and Hareesh Peradi will be seen in other prominent roles. Its technical team includes cinematographer Chandru Selvaraj, composer Sankar Sharma, sound designer Tapas Nayak and editor Sangeeth Prathap. Co-produced by the actor-director duo under the banners Unni Mukundan Films and Dreams N Beyond, the film will hit the theatres on April 11, 2024.
Unni is currently shooting for Get-Set Baby, directed by Vinay Govind. It’s a socially-relevant entertainer, which explores the life of an IVF specialist. Unni also has Gandharva Jr, directed by debutant Vishnu Aravind, coming up.