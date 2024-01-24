WATCH | 'Aavesham' teaser: Fahadh Faasil plays a wacky goon in this exhilarating ride

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam film Aavesham, starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, unveiled the film's teaser on Tuesday. The film is directed by Jithu Madhavan, who debuted with last year's colossal hit Romancham. The film will hit the theatres on April 11, 2024.

Fahadh Fasil plays Ranga, a thug whose followers boast of his ability to beat people up. The glimmering lights, the cheers of the crowd, and his peculiar appearance in the teaser promise the film will be an exhilarating ride.

Fahadh's character is said to be an extension of the same character played by Chemban Vinod Jose in Romancham. Similar to his debut film, Jithu has reportedly drawn inspiration from his real-life life to script Aavesham as well. Along with Fahadh, it also stars a bunch of newcomers in prominent roles.

Fahadh's wife, Nazriya Nazim, and director, Anwar Rasheed, are jointly backing the film, which has Sameer Thahir as the cinematographer and Sushin Shyam as the composer.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)