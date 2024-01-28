Mammootty starrer 'Bramayugam' release date announced

Mammootty's Bramayugam will hit screens on February 15, announced the makers on Saturday. The film is directed by Rahul Sadasivan, best known for helming the horror thriller, Bhoothakaalam.

Similar to the Shane Nigam-Revathy starrer, Bramayugam is also a horror story, set in the dark ages of Kerala. Mammootty is reportedly playing the negative role of a sorcerer in it.



Bramayugam is scripted by director Rahul with dialogues by award-winning novelist TD Ramakrishnan. Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Kammattippaadam-fame Amalda Liz also star in the film.

It is the maiden venture of Y Not Studios' newly launched banner, Night Shift Studios, which focuses exclusively on horror thrillers. Besides Malayalam, the film will also be out in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages.



Mammootty, last seen in the widely acclaimed Kaathal, is currently shooting for Turbo, directed by Vysakh. The film, scripted by Midhun Manuel Thomas, also stars Raj B Shetty, Arjun Das, Sunil and Anjana Jayaprakash. Mammootty also has Bazooka, directed by Deeno Dennis, in the line up.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)