'Every frame of 'Aadujeevitham' is an emotional rollercoaster,' says Resul Pookutty

The much-awaited Aadujeevitham is gearing up for a release on April 10. Oscar winner Resul Pookutty, who serves as the sound designer of the film, penned a note on his social media handles praising the film on Monday.
Taking to his X handle, Resul Pookutty wrote, "Aadujeevitham shaping up. From the maestro A.R. Rahman to the master craftsman Blessy, every frame is an emotional rollercoaster. Kudos to Prithviraj and Amala Paul."
Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, is directed by Blessy. The film stars Amala Paul as the female lead.
The film is an adaptation of a 2008 Malayalam novel of the same name authored by Benyamin. It follows the true story of the life of a young man, Najeeb, who, in the early 90s, migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of fortunes in a land abroad.
The film also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, K.R.Gokul, and renowned Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles. The Goat Life boasts music direction and sound design by Academy Award winner A.R. Rahman. The film features Sunil KS as the cinematographer and Sreekar Prasad as the editor.
It is to be noted that actors Prabhas and Ranveer Singh released the first two posters of the film, while Dulquer Salmaan will release the third poster on Tuesday.
