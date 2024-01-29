'Every frame of 'Aadujeevitham' is an emotional rollercoaster,' says Resul Pookutty

The much-awaited Aadujeevitham is gearing up for a release on April 10. Oscar winner Resul Pookutty, who serves as the sound designer of the film, penned a note on his social media handles praising the film on Monday.

Taking to his X handle, Resul Pookutty wrote, "Aadujeevitham shaping up. From the maestro A.R. Rahman to the master craftsman Blessy, every frame is an emotional rollercoaster. Kudos to Prithviraj and Amala Paul."

Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, is directed by Blessy. The film stars Amala Paul as the female lead.