'Panchayath Jetty' gets a release date

Panchayath Jetty will hit the theatres on July 26, the makers announced along with a new poster featuring its principal cast. The film has been written, directed, and led by Manikandan Pattambi and Salim Hassan, both renowned for their work on the acclaimed television sitcom Marimayam. It is a long-running Malayalam sitcom airing on Mazhavil Manorama since 2011.

Apart from the director duo, Panchayath Jetty stars Marimayam regulars like Niyas Backer, Rachana Narayanankutty, Sneha Sreekumar, Unni Raj, Vinod Kovoor, and Mani Shornur in prominent roles. The cast of the film also includes Pauly Valsan, Kulappully Leela, Arun Punalur and Resmi Anil, among others. Its technical team comprises cinematographer Krish Kymal, editor Shyam Sasidharan, art director Sabu Mohan, and music director Ranjin Raj.

Panchayath Jetty is produced by Saptha Tharang Creations Pvt Ltd, in association with Vinod Films. The former is also backing the upcoming film Oru Kattil Oru Muri, helmed by Shanavas Bavakutty and penned by veteran Raghunath Paleri. It stars Hakeem Sha, Priyamvada Krishnan, and Poornima Indrajith in the lead roles.