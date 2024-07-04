Tovino Thomas launches 'Marana Mass' with Basil Joseph in lead role

Earlier, we had reported that actor Tovino Thomas will be producing Marana Mass, headlined by Basil Joseph and directed by debutant Sivaprasad.

On Wednesday, the film was launched with a pooja ceremony in Kochi in the presence of the team members. It is jointly scripted by Sivaprasad and Romancham-fame actor Siju Sunny, who also plays a key role in the upcoming film.

Marana Mass also stars Babu Antony Rajesh Madhavan and Suresh Krishna in prominent roles. Bankrolled by Tovino and brother Tingston Thomas through Tovino Thomas Productions in association with Thanzeer Salam for World Wide Films, the film’s technical crew includes music director Jay Unnithan, cinematographer Neeraj Revi and editor RDX-fame Chaman Chakko.

Tovino and Basil had earlier collaborated as an actor-director duo in Godha and Minnal Murali.

They both are also acting together in Jithin Laal’s upcoming action-adventure film, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM). Basil’s upcoming slate also includes Nunakuzhi, Praavinkoodu Shappu and production designer Jothish Shankar’s directorial debut. Tovino, meanwhile, has Identity, Empuraan, Munpe and Avaraan coming up.