Shane Nigam announces 25th film: An intense action thriller bilingual

On Thursday, actor Shane Nigam announced through social media that his 25th film will be an “intense action thriller” produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla and Binu Alexander George under the banner of STK Frames. It is written and directed by debutant Unni Sivalingam, who previously worked as an assistant director in Saheed Arafath’s Thankam (2023).

According to the makers, the upcoming film will be an action-packed mass entertainer centered on four kabaddi players. The film, a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual with actors from both languages, will be shot majorly in Palakkad and Coimbatore. It is expected to go on floors soon, though details about the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

Last seen in Aby Treesa Paul and Anto Jose Pereira’s Little Hearts, Shane recently wrapped up the shoot of his Tamil debut Madraskaaran. The upcoming film is directed by Rangoli-fame Vaali Mohan Das. Shane also has Haal, a romantic entertainer directed by Prasanth Vijayakumar coming up.

Meanwhile, Santhosh T Kuruvilla, known for backing films like Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016) and Nna Thaan Case Kodu (2022), is also producing Rajesh Madhavan’s directorial debut titled Pennum Porattum.