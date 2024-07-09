Dileep-starrer 'Bha Bha Ba' gets major cast additions

As reported earlier, Dileep is teaming up with debutant director Dhananjay Shankar for a mass entertainer titled 'Bha Bha Ba'. While brothers Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan were already announced to be part of the cast, the makers have now expanded it further with the addition of veteran actor Saranya Ponvannan, actor-director Sidharth Bharathan, Tamil actor-dance choreographer Sandy and Balu Varghese.

Saranya, a National Award-winning actor, has lately been popular for her mother roles in Tamil films. She was last seen in Malayalam in Madhupal’s Oru Kuprasidha Payyan (2018), alongside Tovino Thomas. Notably, 'Bha Bha Ba' is her second outing with Dileep after acting together in Colours (2009).

Similarly, it is also Sidharth Bharathan’s second acting collaboration with Dileep after 'Rasikan' (2004). The two had also worked together in 'Chandrettan Evideya' (2017), which Sidharth directed. Balu, who debuted with the Dileep-starrer 'Chanthupottu' (2005), first shared the screen with him in a full-length role in 'King Liar' (2016).

Sandy, best known for his role in the blockbuster Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj film 'Leo', is also playing a significant role in Jayasurya’s Kathanar. Interestingly, both 'Kathanar' and 'Bha Bha Ba' are backed by Sree Gokulam Movies.

'Bha Bha Ba' is scripted by actors Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef. While it marks Noorin’s debut as a writer, Fahim had earlier co-written the screenplay of the Joju George-starrer 'Madhuram' (2021).

Meanwhile, Dileep is shooting for his 150th film, directed by Binto Stephen, also a debutant. The family entertainer, backed by Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames, is targeting an Onam release.