Suraj’s 'ED - Extra Decent' completes shooting

The shooting of Suraj Venjaramoodu’s 'ED - Extra Decent' has been wrapped up after 39 days. The film, helmed by Ayisha director Aamir Pallikkal, was majorly shot around Palakkad and Ernakulam.

Billed as a comedy entertainer, ED - Extra Decent marks Suraj’s foray into film production under the banner of Vilasini Cinemas. The actor is co-producing it with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames. The film also features Dilna Ramakrishnan, Grace Antony, Premalu-fame Shyam Mohan, Vinaya Prasad, Sudheer Karamana and Vineeth Thattil David in prominent roles. Others in the cast include Sajin Cherukayil, Prashanth Alexander, Rafi and Shaju Sreedhar.

ED - Extra Decent has cinematography by Sharon Sreenivas, editing by Sreejith Sarang and music by Ankit Menon. The film is scripted by Ashif Kakkodi, known for penning Ayisha (2023) and Momo in Dubai (2023).

Suraj will be seen next in debutant Nahas Nazar’s 'Adios Amigo', alongside Asif Ali, scheduled to release on August 15. He also has Prem Shankar’s 'Thekku Vadakku' and Nissam Basheer’s upcoming film in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, the actor is making his web series debut with Nithin Renji Panicker’s 'Nagendran’s Honeymoons', set to start streaming from July 19 on Disney+ Hotstar. Additionally, he has signed 'Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2', his Tamil debut, headlined by Vikram and helmed by Chithha director S U Arun Kumar.