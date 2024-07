The shoot for Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews’ Hindi debut Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, was wrapped up on Tuesday. Along with sharing photos from the last day’s shoot, the makers added that a “thrilling, action-packed adventure” is on the way.

Deva also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulatie. Backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, it is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 11 this year.