Mohanlal’s next film with Sathyan Anthikad titled Hridayapoorvam

Earlier, we had reported about Mohanlal reuniting with Sathyan Anthikad for a new film, their 18th collaboration as actor and director. The makers have announced the film’s title as 'Hridayapoorvam'.

While Sathyan Anthikad himself has penned its story, the screenplay and dialogues are written by debutant Sonu TP, who earlier wrote and directed the popular short film 'Night Call'.

'Hridayapoorvam' will have 'Sufiyum Sujathayum'-fame Anu Moothedath wielding the camera, 'Aadujeevitham' production designer Prasanth Madhav as its art director and Justin Prabhakaran as its composer. Justin, who is predominantly active in Tamil cinema, is best known for his works in 'Pannaiyarum Padminiyum', 'Dear Comrade' and 'Radhe Shyam'. His last Malayalam outing was 'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum', directed by Sathyan Anthikad’s son Akhil Sathyan.

Mohanlal and Sathyan’s successful association began with the 1984 film 'Appunni'. Later, the duo went on to collaborate for many memorable films including 'TP Balagopalan M.A.', 'Gandhinagar 2nd Street', 'Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam', 'Nadodikkattu', 'Pattanapravesham', 'Varavelpu', and 'Pingami', among others. Their last film together was 2015’s 'Ennum Eppozhum', which also starred Manju Warrier.