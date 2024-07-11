Release date confirmed for SN Swamy-Dhyan film Secret

SN Swamy’s directorial debut 'Secret' will be released on July 26, announced the makers on Wednesday along with a new poster. Billed as a motivational drama, the film features Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead.

Swamy has also penned the script of 'Secret', which also stars Aparna Das, Jacob Gregory, Kalesh Ramanand, Ardra Mohan, Renji Panicker, Ranjith, Abhiram Radhakrishnan and Manikuttan, among others. The film has cinematographer Jackson Johnson, editor Basod T Baburaj and composer Jakes Bejoy as part of its core technical team. It is produced by Rajendra Prasad under the banner of Lakshmi Parvathy Vision.

SN Swamy is best known for scripting several iconic thrillers like the CBI series, Irupatham Nottandu, August 1, Moonnam Mura, Naduvazhikal, Kalikkalam, Adikurippu and Dhruvam. The last film he penned was CBI 5.

Last seen in Partners, Dhyan’s upcoming slate includes Ideem Minnalum, Bha Bha Bha, Bad Boyz, and Nissam Basheer’s next.