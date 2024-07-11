Shoot completed for Midhun Manuel Thomas’ web series

Director Midhun Manuel Thomas has wrapped up the shoot of 'Anali', his web series debut for Disney+ Hotstar. On Wednesday, actor Leona Lishoy, who headlines the show, announced the same by sharing a video through social media and captioned it, “8 months of being Mariya.” Produced by Asiaville Studios, the upcoming show also stars Nikhila Vimal in a prominent role.

Anali is scripted jointly by Midhun and John Manthrickal. The duo had earlier collaborated on 'Ann Maria Kalippilaanu', 'Alamara', and 'Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu'.

According to reports, 'Anali' is based on the infamous Koodathayi cyanide killings, which sent shockwaves across Kerala. In the case, Jolly Joseph, a mother of two, was accused of killing six of her family members over a span of 14 years. The upcoming series reportedly features Leona as the character based on Jolly.

Sasikumar, the chairman and editor-in-chief of Asiaville, had earlier made Death, Lies & Cyanide, a Spotify podcast detailing the Koodathayi killings.