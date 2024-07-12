‘Maniyan Chittappan is a tech wizard akin to Tony Stark’: Gaganachari co-writer Siva Sai

What was your thought process while writing Gaganachari?

When the pandemic struck, we found ourselves out of work and wanted to create something that stood out. Given the restraints of the time, we had to think of a way to present this story in a minimalistic way.

This led us to choose the mockumentary format, inspired by What We Do in the Shadows (2014). Snowpiercer (2013), too, was a reference for creating the dystopian world and class divide in Gaganachari. Also, I like to think of Gaganachari as a pilot episode of a sitcom.

Eventually, we incorporated our imaginations of how world politics might unfold after 20-30 years, given the current trajectory.

Can you explain how Krishnand’s involvement contributed to the film?

Gaganachari came on his radar when the trailer of the film was leaked. After viewing the entire film, he was impressed with how it looked and proposed to come on board as an executive producer, with the condition that we would be open to his suggestions to better it.

The current tighter and crisper version you see is largely due to his involvement. Specifically in the writing, many additions were made based on his inputs, particularly enhancing the dialogues of Mallika (Sukumaran) ma’am.

Does the already announced spin-off, headlined by Suresh Gopi, Maniyan Chittappan, occur within the same timeline as Gaganachari?

Maniyan Chittappan is an intergalactic traveler, who can go to different points of time and space or dimensions. Given that aspect, he can go anywhere and see anyone.

Also, Maniyan Chittappan is set in a different dimension from Gaganachari. So, maybe he will meet Allen, Vibe, and Victor, during one of his journeys.

Does Maniyan Chittappan possess any superpowers?

Not really. Maniyan Chittappan is imagined as more of a high-functioning tech wizard on the lines of MacGyver and Tony Stark.

His intelligence and ingenuity are his superpowers, making him the smartest man in the universe. With someone like Suresh Gopi portraying the role, we are looking forward to his input to further enrich the character.

How did Suresh Gopi become involved with the project, especially considering the fact that the Maniyan Chittappan easter egg in Gaganachari has the face of Prithviraj Sukumaran?

As you can imagine, it was Gokul (Suresh) who recommended Suresh Gopi for the role, as he truly belongs to Arun’s and my geek tribe. When Suresh Gopi heard the idea, he immediately showed interest, and we had several meetings discussing it.

He also genuinely enjoyed watching Gaganachari and provided his insights on how it could have been improved. As for Raju ettan’s face in the comic in Gaganachari, he could represent a version of Maniyan Chittappan in a different dimension, inspired by Doctor Who. In another dimension, it could even be Lal ettan.

Given that Suresh Gopi is headlining it, will Maniyan Chittappan feature the same kind of biting sociopolitical commentary as seen in Gaganachari?

There will be some of it but I don’t think it will be as hard-hitting as it was in Gaganachari. Maniyan Chittappan deals with a much larger vision.