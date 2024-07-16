Dileep’s Bha Bha Ba begins shooting

Dileep’s upcoming film Bha Bha Ba was launched on Sunday with a traditional pooja ceremony. Debutant Dhananjay Shankar is directing the film, which is backed by Sree Gokulam Movies.

Confirmed as a mass entertainer, the film is scripted by actors Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef. Along with Dileep, it also has Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan in prominent roles. Notably, Dhananjay had earlier worked as an assistant director under both the brothers.

Bha Bha Ba marks the Malayalam debut of Tamil actors Redin Kingsley and Sandy. It also stars Balu Varghese, Saranya Ponvannan, Sidharth Bharathan, Baiju Santhosh, Ashokan and Maniyanpilla Raju, among others.

Meanwhile, Dileep is shooting for his 150th film, directed by Binto Stephen, also a debutant. Produced by Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames, the film is targeting an Onam release in September.