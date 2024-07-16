Meera Jasmine’s Paalum Pazhavum slated for Aug 23

Meera Jasmine’s Paalum Pazhavum will hit screens on August 23, announced the makers on Sunday along with a new poster. It features Meera and Queen-fame Aswin Jose as a newly married couple. The film is directed by VK Prakash and written by Ashish Rajani Unnikrishnan.

Paalum Pazhavum also stars Shanthi Krishna, Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Nisha Sarang, Mithun Ramesh, Sumesh Chandran, Adil Ibrahim, Rachana Narayanankutty, Shinu Shyamalan, and Shameer Khan among others. It has cinematography by Rahul Deep, editing by Praveen Prabhakar and music by Sachin Balu. It is produced by Sameer Sait And Vinod Unnithan under the banner of 2 Creative Minds.

Meera was last seen as the titular protagonist of M Padmakumar’s Queen Elizabeth (2023). Up next, the actor has the Tamil film The Test, also starring Nayanthara, R Madhavan and Siddharth in the lead roles.