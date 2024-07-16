Vaazha release pushed

The makers of Vaazha - Biopic of a Billion Boys have pushed the film’s release from the earlier announced date of August 2 to August 15. The new date was announced with a poster featuring the lead cast alongside the actors who presumably play their respective fathers in the film. Vaazha, according to the makers, is essentially a comedy with a slightly emotional core focusing on men’s issues.

Romancham-fame Siju Sunny, Amith Mohan Rajeswari, Anuraj OB, Joemon Jyothir, Anu and Saafboi play the lead roles in the film. It also stars Basil Joseph, Azees Nedumangad, Kottayam Nazeer, Arunsol, Noby Marcose and Jibin Gopinath, among others.

Vaazha is directed by Anand Menen, who debuted with Gauthamante Radham (2020). It is scripted and co-produced by Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey director Vipin Das. His banner WBTS Productions is backing the film in collaboration with ICON Studios and Imagin Cinemas, led by Harris Desom, PB Anish and Adarsh Narayan.