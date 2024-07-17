Ahead of Devadoothan's re-release director Sibi Malayil says he went into depression after movie's failure

"Someone Wants To Say Something To Someone," goes the tagline of Devadoothan. The film released in the year 2000 failed to attract the attention of the cinegoers it deserved.

As we approach the much-anticipated re-release of the movie directed by Sibi Malayil, it is only fitting to reflect on the profound impact and enduring legacy of the film.

Set for a grand re-entry into theatres on July 26, this re-release offers a unique opportunity to experience the magic of Devadoothan once again, reaffirming its status as a timeless masterpiece in Malayalam cinema.

The version to be re-released, with some edits, the director feels, would live up to the expectation of the younger generation.

In a chat with newindianexpress.com, Sibi Malayil said Devdoothan was a dream of his 42 years ago. He recalled, "Back then, I and Raghunath Paleri started working on the script. However, the project never materialised for some reasons. It was only 18 years later that the movie finally happened. But it differed from the original," Sibi Malayil said.

The original story pivoted around a seven-year-old boy recalling his dreams, the director revealed.

"When Siyad Koker approached me with a desire to make a unique film. I mentioned that I had a script planned for years, and we decided to proceed with it. At that time, Mohanlal found the subject intriguing. Initially, I was hesitant because the characters didn’t seem suitable for him. He suggested changes to the characters to better fit his image, and the producer was also keen on his involvement. And thus Devadoothan turned out to be widely different from how it was conceived originally," Sibi Malayil noted.

The failure of Devadoothan had serious repercussions for the producers and the director equally. Sibi Malayil revealed that he went into depression and stayed at home for a long time doing nothing.

"Actually, Devadoothan should have been my first film. It was my dream that script to be my first film. So after the movie failed to do well in the box office, it left me shattered. For many days, I stayed confined at home without going anywhere. Despite its flaws, it had several innovative aspects, such as sound quality – some compared its production quality to Hollywood standards, said Siby Malayil.

Knowing that the younger generation adores this film makes me happy. Several individuals have stated, "When this movie was first released, I went to see it holding my father’s or mother’s hand, but today, with its re-release, I wish to go and see it holding their hand." Such things make me very delighted to hear. In a similar vein, the majority of social media remarks regarding it are favorable. There are extremely few unfavorable remarks.

Devadoothan is an exquisite blend of mystery, horror, musical, and romance, a rare genre combination that showcases Sibi Malayil's directorial prowess. The film is a testament to his vision and ability to craft a narrative that transcends conventional storytelling.

At its heart, Devadoothan tells the story of Vishal Krishnamoorthy, portrayed by the legendary Mohanlal. Vishal, a gifted musician, finds his life disrupted when he is expelled from college for playing the forbidden instrument, the Seven Bells. This expulsion marks the beginning of a journey filled with mystery and melancholy, leading Vishal back to his alma mater years later to direct a musical drama. His return sets the stage for unravelling the mystery of the Seven Bells and reconnecting with a past twisted with deep emotions and unresolved secrets.