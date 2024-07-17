Mammootty is private detective in his next

It was only recently that Mammootty started shooting for his new film with director Gautham Vasudev Menon. We learn that the actor plays a private detective in this film, billed as a comedy investigation thriller. Sharing more details about the role and the project’s inception, Neeraj, one of the film’s writers, says, “Mammukka plays a fun-filled character along the lines of Sherlock Holmes. We initially pitched this idea to Gautham sir during a casual interaction and he felt it would suit Mammukka perfectly. Once he gave the nod, things soon fell in place.”

Neeraj is scripting this yet-to-be-titled film along with his brother Sooraj. The duo had earlier co-written ABCD (2013) and worked on the additional screenplay of Iratta (2023).

The upcoming film, which marks Gautham’s directorial debut in Malayalam, is backed by MammoottyKampany. It also stars Gokul Suresh, Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu and Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum-fame Viji Venkatesh.

On the technical front, Gautham has retained his previous collaborators, including his regular editor Anthony, cinematographer Vishnu Dev, one of the DOPs of Dhruva Natchathiram, and composer Darbuka Siva, known for his work in the director’s 2019 film Enai Noki Paayum Thota.