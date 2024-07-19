Our audience constantly corrects and guides us on the right path, says Aju Varghese

Aju Varghese plays Vaibhav Vydyanathan in director Arun Chandu’s sci-fi mockumentary Gaganachari. Vaibhav has a thing for women and is a former social media sensation, but he is forced to work as a cook for Victor Vasudevan Valaparambil (KB Ganesh Kumar) in a post-apocalyptic Kerala with an internet ban. It is an endeavour he does not fancy much, which paves the way to some of the film’s funniest moments.

Like many of Aju’s characters in Malayalam cinema, there is a vibe to Vaibhav as well. It is perhaps no accident that he is nicknamed Vibe in the film. Aju spoke at length to CE about his character in Gaganachari, approach to comedy, experience working with director Arun, and much more.

Excerpts:

You have been part of many comedy films. But did you find it a challenge to do comedy in such a unique film that discusses heady concepts?

Generally, I do not try to understand the full film during the shoot. I ask for a general idea of my character from the makers, take it shot by shot, and continuously communicate with my directors. After all, a film is a director’s baby, and for me to be an active part of its making, I should have been involved in the process from the word go. The director must have started the process a year or two before shoot, but I might come in a month into shoot, so there are limitations on how much I could contribute to the film. So I just focus on my part.

More than just contributions, a concept such as alien invasion causes some anxiety in the viewer, right? So was it challenging to maintain a balance between bringing anxiety and laughter to the viewer?

Yes, I was a tad concerned about whether the comedy would outweigh the other aspects of the film. I wondered whether it would be a bit too lighthearted and dramatic. It is a day and age where so-called overacting gets trolled quite a lot. So I kept thinking about how reviewers would respond to it (laughs). But I put full faith in my director, like always. I communicate with them whenever I have any doubts. I am very transparent that way. This is not to say that I do not bring anything of my own to the table. I also do that, but I leave it to my directors to decide what goes into and what to leave out of the final output. For example, at the end of Minnal Murali, my character Pothan looks at Tovino’s titular character in a particular way. Director Basil Joseph took two takes for it, and I was presented with the second one while dubbing for it. I asked Basil whether it would make more sense to include the second take in the final version, and he graciously accepted it.