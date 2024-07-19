Sreenath Bhasi’s next film 'Pongala' announced

On Thursday, the makers of Sreenath Bhasi’s Pongala announced the project with a title poster through actor Fahadh Faasil’s social media handle. The film’s tagline reads, “Liberation of a coast.” It is directed by AB Binil, who previously helmed the Indrans-starrer Vamanan (2022).

Pongala also features Baburaj, Bibin George, Harish Uthaman, Alencier and Roshan Basheer in key roles. Presented by Global Pictures Entertainment, the film is produced by Dona Thomas with KGF Studio and Anil Pillai serving as the co-producers. Its technical crew comprises cinematographer Tharun Bhaskaran, editor Kapil Krishna and music director Alex Paul.

Meanwhile, Sreenath’s upcoming slate includes Salaam Bukhari’s directorial debut Udumbanchola Vision and Shashidhara KM’s CIBIL Score. Additionally, the actor is making his Tamil debut with a film headlined by GV Prakash and helmed by Akiran Moses, also a debutant.