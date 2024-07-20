First look of Mr. & Mrs. Bachelor is out

The makers of Indrajith Sukumaran and Anaswara Rajan’s Mr. & Mrs. Bachelor unveiled its first look poster and announced that the film will hit theatres on August 23. It is directed by Deepu Karunakaran, who previously helmed films like Crazy Goapalan (2008) and Teja Bhai & Family (2011).

Scripted by Arjun T Sathyan, known for penning the story of Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu (2017), Mr. & Mrs. Bachelor also features director Deepu, Dayyana Hameed, Rosin Jolly, Biju Pappan, Rahul Madhav, Sohan Seenulal, Manohari Joy, Jibin Gopinath and Laya Simpson, among others. Its technical crew includes cinematographer Pradeep Nair, editor Sobin Soman and composer P S Jayahari.

In an exclusive conversation with CE, writer Arjun reveals, “Mr. & Mrs. Bachelor is a road trip film and a romantic comedy in the vein of the Hindi film Jab We Met (2007), with the lead characters spending most of their time inside a car.” The film is produced by Prakash Highline under the banner of Highline Pictures.