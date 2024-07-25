'Ratsasan' cinematographer PV Shankar joins Arjun Ashokan’s 'Sumathi Valavu'

Earlier, we reported that actor Arjun Ashokan would be headlining a horror fantasy comedy titled Sumathi Valavu, written by Abhilash Pillai and directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar. The latest development is that the film’s originally announced cinematographer Dinesh Purushothaman, known for Tamil films like Maharaja and Love Today, has been replaced by Ratsasan-fame P V Shankar.

Sumathi Valavu, featuring Malavika Manoj as the female lead, also stars Sajin Gopu, Lal, Saiju Kurup, child actors Devananda and Sreepath, Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, Jean Paul Lal, Gopika Anil, and Premalu actors Shyam Mohan and Akhila Bhargavan, among others. While Jigarthanda Double X editor Shafique Mohamed Ali will handle the cuts, Ranjin Raj will compose the music and score for the upcoming film. It is produced by Murali Kunnumpurath under the banner of Waterman Films LLP.

Slated to go on floors in August, Sumathi Valavu will be shot around Palakkad, Munnar, Kumily, Cumbum, Theni, and Vattavada. Notably, Vishnu, Abhilash, Ranjin, Devananda and Sreepath have previously collaborated on the 2022 blockbuster Malikappuram.