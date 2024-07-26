Indrajith’s first look from Mr & Mrs Bachelor out

After releasing a poster featuring Anaswara Rajan last week, the makers of Mr. & Mrs. Bachelor have next unveiled Indrajith Sukumaran’s look. In the new poster, the actor is seen in a suited getup. The film marks the maiden collaboration of the Indrajith and Anaswara.

Mr & Mrs Bachelor is directed by Deepu Karunakaran, who previously helmed films like Crazy Gopalan (2008), Winter (2009), and Teja Bhai & Family (2011). It is scripted by Arjun T Sathyan, who earlier penned the story for the Biju Menon starrer Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu (2017). In an earlier conversation with us, Arjun said Mr & Mrs Bachelor is a road trip film and a romantic comedy on the lines of Jab We Met (2007).

The upcoming film also features director Deepu, Dayyana Hameed, Rosin Jolly, Biju Pappan, Rahul Madhav, Sohan Seenulal, Manohari Joy, Jibin Gopinath, and Laya Simpson, among others.

Its technical crew includes cinematographer Pradeep Nair, editor Sobin Soman, and composer PS Jayahari. Prakash Highline is producing the film under the banner of Highline Pictures.