Level Cross is not the so-called experimental film: Director Arfaz Ayub

The decision to shoot Level Cross in Tunisia emerged during a recce for Jeethu’s upcoming Mohanlal-starrer Ram, in which Arfaz was the chief associate director. Explaining the importance of setting the film in a landscape that has not been explored before in Indian cinema, Arfaz says, “Initially, I thought of shooting it in Rajasthan but dropped that plan because that terrain has been seen in many Indian films. I wanted a more visually stunning expanse that hasn’t been much explored on screen. Also, the desert acts as a character in the film,” while adding, “Even though the project began with Rajasthan as the location, Ramesh (P Pillai) sir, the producer of the film, being a passionate filmmaker himself, understood the need to shoot in a place like Tunisia despite the financial burden it added.”

The production went on to face numerous challenges. As they were scouting for an apt location, Arfaz and his line producer Alexander Naas had to drive eight hours from Tunis, the capital of Tunisia, to reach Tozeur and then walk another two hours to their shooting spot. “I loved the space instantly and told Alex, ‘This is where we are going to shoot.’ He reminded me, ‘Don’t forget we came walking; there is no way a car could reach here,’” recounts the filmmaker.

Speaking about the obstacles he and his crew had to endure, Arfaz elaborates, “Our first challenge was to set up a makeshift road from the highway to this spot before constructing the necessary props for the film. We then faced sandstorms that could alter the look of the place, preventing us from shooting for about two days. Also, it rained in the Sahara Desert for the first time in many years during our shoot.” However, upon seeing the final product, he forgot all the hardships endured by his first film’s team and felt reassured that it had all been worthwhile.

Talking about his casting choices, Arfaz was convinced that all three main characters were performance-oriented, requiring talented actors to bring them to life. He also added that he needed actors who could work closely with him without any ego.