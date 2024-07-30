Dulquer Salmaan’s next film 'Aakasam Lo Oka Tara' announced

On Sunday, as Dulquer Salmaan celebrated his birthday, it was announced that the actor would be starring in a new Telugu film titled Aakasam Lo Oka Tara. The film is helmed by Pavan Sadineni, known for directing films like Senapathi (2021), Savitri (2016), and Prema Ishq Kaadhal (2013). Sadineni has also directed web series like Dayaa (2023) and Commitmental (2020).

Aakasam Lo Oka Tara will mark Dulquer’s fourth venture in Telugu cinema; he has earlier worked in big-scale films like Mahanati (2018) and Sita Ramam (2022) and has an upcoming release, Lucky Baskhar. The actor was also seen in a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, released earlier this year.

Aakasam Lo Oka Tara is produced by Pavan Sadineni, Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under the banners of Swapna Cinema, Geetha Arts, and Lightbox Media. It is planned to be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Dulquer Salmaan currently awaits the release of Lucky Baskhar, written and directed by Venky Atluri. The film, also featuring Meenakshi Chaudhary, Hyper Aadi and Surya Sreenivas, is slated to hit screens on September 7, 2024.