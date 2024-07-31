Release of Manju Warrier’s 'Footage' delayed due to Kerala floods

The release of Manju Warrier’s Footage has been postponed due to torrential rains affecting various parts of Kerala, which have also led to multiple landslides in the district of Wayanad causing massive damage and loss of lives. As the state of Kerala is in mourning, the announcement was made via the makers’ social media handles stating that a new release date will be confirmed soon. Initially slated to hit theatres on August 2, the film marks the directorial debut of Saiju Sreedharan, best known as an editor.

Billed as Malayalam cinema’s first found-footage film, Footage also features Vishak Nair and Gayathri Ashok in the lead roles alongside Manju. In addition to directing and editing, Saiju Sreedharan has co-written the film with Shabna Mohammed. Its technical crew includes cinematographer Shinoz and the post-rock band aswekeepsearching, who have composed the original motion picture soundtrack.

Presented by prominent Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Footage has been certified with an A certificate. The film is bankrolled by Bineesh Chandran and Saiju Sreedharan, with Rahul Rajeev and Suraj Menon acting as co-producers.

Saiju is best known for editing films like Maheshinte Prathikaram, Mayaanadhi, Kumbalangi Nights, Virus and Anjaam Pathiraa, among others. Meanwhile, he is also gearing up for his sophomore directorial titled Munpe, a fantasy love story headlined by Tovino Thomas.