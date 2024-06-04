Arjun Ashokan’s next project commences shooting

Earlier, we had reported that Arjun Ashokan will be headlining a film helmed by Akhil Anilkumar. This yet-to-be-titled film went on floors on Monday. This is Akhil’s second film after debuting in 2022 with the Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer Archana 31 Not Out.

The upcoming film has cinematography by Aattam-fame Anurudh Aneesh and music by Hesham Abdul Wahab. More details on the cast and crew are awaited.

It is produced by Shebin Backer and editor-director Mahesh Narayanan under the banners of Shebin Backer Productions and Moving Narratives.

The former is known for backing films like Charlie (2015), Take Off (2017), Thanneer Mathan Dinangal (2019) and Super Sharanya (2022), among others.

Arjun, last seen in Nadirshah’s Once Upon A Time In Kochi, has multiple other projects lined up. The actor’s upcoming slate includes Vishnu Vinay’s Anand Sreebala, Jo and Jo-fame Arun D Jose’s Bromance, Vishnu Sasi Shankar’s Sumathi Valavu and Lijo Thomas’ Anbodu Kanmani.