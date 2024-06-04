Biju & Suraj’s 'Nadanna Sambhavam' gets a new release date

The makers of Biju Menon & Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Nadanna Sambhavam announced that the film will hit the screens on June 21. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on March 22.

Nadanna Sambhavam marks the sophomore directorial of Maradona-fame Vishnu Narayan. The upcoming film is scripted by Rajesh Gopinadhan, who has penned films like Kali and Djinn.

Nadanna Sambhavam also stars Lijomol Jose, Shruti Ramachandran, Sudhi Koppa, Johny Antony, Lalu Alex, Noushad Ali, Athira Harikumar, Anagha Ashok, Sreejith Nair, Eithal Evana Sherin and Jess Sweeja, among others. The film, produced by Anup Kannan Stories, has cinematography by Manesh Madhavan and music by Ankit Menon. It is edited jointly by Saiju Sreedharan and Toby John.

Biju was last seen in Jis Joy’s Thalavan, alongside Asif Ali, which opened to positive responses. The actor is currently shooting for his Tamil film directed by AR Murugadoss, headlined by Sivakarthikeyan. He also has Nissam Basheer’s next, which features Suraj and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead.

Meanwhile, Suraj has a slew of projects lined up. His upcoming slate includes debutant Nahas Nazar’s Adios Amigo, Prem Shankar’s Thekku Vadakku and Aamir Pallikkal’s next film, which sees the actor foraying into production.

Additionally, he’s making his Tamil debut with Chithha director SU Arun Kumar’s Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, headlined by Vikram.