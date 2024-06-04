WATCH | 'Ullozhukku' teaser: Parvathy-Urvashi traverses predicament amid pelting rains

On Monday, the makers of Parvathy and Urvashi's Ullozhukku released a teaser of the film. It is set to hit the screens on June 21. The teaser begins with Urvashi urging Parvathy to tell the truth while stressing that the former loved the latter like a daughter.

It is followed by some tense glimpses featuring the lead actors, filled with an air of mystery, set against the backdrop of the backwaters in Kerala amid pelting rains.

Ullozhukku is the directorial debut feature of Christo Tomy, best known for helming Netflix's true-crime documentary Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case. He has also penned the upcoming film.

Billed as an emotional exploration of female solidarity, Ullozhukku tells the story of a family forced to wait for the floodwaters to subside to bury their loved one. As they wait, many secrets and lies surface, questioning the very foundation of the family.

The film also stars Arjun Radhakrishnan, Alencier Ley Lopez and Prashant Murali in prominent roles. It has cinematography by Bramayugam-fame Shehnad Jalal, editing by Kiran Das and music by Sushin Shyam.

Ullozhukku is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey under the banners of RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures.

