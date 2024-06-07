First look of Suresh Gopi’s 'JSK' released

The first look of Suresh Gopi’s new film JSK was released on Thursday. The poster, which features Suresh Gopi as an advocate, comes with the tagline, ‘I know what I am doing and will continue doing the same.’ JSK, which is the abbreviation for Janaki v/s State of Kerala, is billed as a courtroom drama. While Suresh Gopi plays the advocate, Anupama Parameswaran is said to be essaying his client’s role.

Suresh Gopi’s younger son Madhav Suresh, Shruti Ramachandran, Divya Pillai, Askar Ali, Baiju Santhosh, Kottayam Ramesh, Shoby Thilkan and many others also star in it. Debutant Pravin Narayanan is directing the film, while also co-writing it with Jai Vishnu. It has Renadive as the cinematographer and Samjith Mohamed as the editor. Cosmos Entertainments is producing the film. The makers are yet to announce the release plans.

Suresh Gopi, who recently won the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency and became the first Member of Parliament from Kerala to represent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has a few other acting commitments lined up. It includes his long-delayed film Ottakomban, a film with MammoottyKampany and three others with Sree Gokulam Movies.