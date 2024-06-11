Amal Neerad assembles a star-studded cast for his next titled 'Bougainvillea'

Director Amal Neerad has put together a star-studded ensemble for his new film, Bougainvillea. While Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil and Jyothirmayi headline the film, it also stars Sharafudheen, Veena Nandakumar and Srinda in significant roles.

Interestingly, except for Kunchacko Boban, all other actors have previously worked with Amal Neerad. It also marks the return of Jyothirmayi, the director’s wife, after a hiatus of more than a decade.

Bougainvillea is jointly scripted by novelist Lajo Jose and Amal, while Bheeshma Parvam-fame R J Murugan has penned the additional dialogues. The film is co-produced by actors Jyothirmayi and Kunchacko Boban under the banners of Amal Neerad Productions and Udaya Pictures, respectively. The director

has retained almost the same technical crew from his previous outing for Bougainvillea, including cinematographer Anend C Chandran, editor Vivek Harshan and composer Sushin Shyam.

Although reports suggested that the film is an adaptation of Lajo Jose’s Ruthinte Lokam, the novelist has dismissed it as a rumour. In a recent social media interaction, Lajo confirmed that it is an entirely new story.

Bougainvillea is reportedly aiming for a September release during the Onam season.