Release date out for Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s 'Adios Amigo'

Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Adios Amigo is all set to release worldwide on August 2. The film is directed by debutant Nahas Nazar and scripted by Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha-fame Thankam.

It also features Shine Tom Chacko, Ganapathi, Althaf Salim, Jinu Joseph, Salim Hassan, Bheeshma Parvam-fame Anagha, Muthumani, and Riaa Saira in prominent roles. Produced by Ashiq Usman, Adios Amigo has cinematography by Jimshi Khalid, editing by Nishadh Yusuf, and music by Gopi Sunder.

Last seen in Thalavan, Asif is currently shooting for Jofin T Chacko’s next film. The actor’s upcoming lineup includes Level Cross, Tiki Taka, Abhyanthara Kuttavali and Kishkindha Kandam.

Meanwhile, Suraj is awaiting the release of Grrr, headlined by Kunchacko Boban. The film, directed by Jay K, is set to hit screens this Friday. Suraj also has Nadanna Sambhavam, co-starring Biju Menon, scheduled for release on June 21. The actor is also part of Nissam Basheer’s upcoming film and Prem Shankar’s Thekku Vadakku.

He is also making his production debut with Ayisha director Aamir Pallikkal’s next film. Additionally, Suraj is making his Tamil debut with Vikram-starrer Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, helmed by Chithha director SU Arun Kumar.