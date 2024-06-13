Vijay Varma’s series Matka King begins

Prime Video series Matka King, headlined by Vijay Varma, has commenced filming, the streamer announced on Wednesday. They also shared a poster of Vijay, donning a moustache like an 80s villain, flipping cards.

The series is helmed by acclaimed Marathi director Nagraj Manjule and written by Abhay Koranne along with him. It is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, along with Nagraj.

Matka King is a fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, where an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed ‘Matka’. This game takes the city by storm, democratising a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite. The cast includes Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover and Siddharth Jadhav.