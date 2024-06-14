Asif Ali, Amala Paul’s 'Level Cross' gets a release date

The makers of Asif Ali and Amala Paul’s Level Cross have confirmed July 26 as the release date. The film is written and directed by debutant Arfaz Ayub, a former associate of Jeethu Joseph. The ace director is also presenting the film, which is produced by Ramesh P Pillai.

In an earlier conversation with us, Asif stated, “Level Cross has me portraying a unique character set in an imaginary place, shot mainly in Tunisia.” The film also stars Sharafudheen in a prominent role. Director Arfaz Ayub’s father Adam Ayub, also an actor, has penned the dialogues. The film has cinematography by Appu Prabhakar, music by Vishal Chandrashekhar and editing by Deepu Joseph.

Amala Paul was last seen in Malayalam in Aadujeevitham. Asif, still basking in the success of Thalavan, is currently shooting for Jofin T Chacko’s film. Tiki Taka, Abhyanthara Kuttavali and Kishkindha Kandam are some of his other upcoming films.

Sharafudheen’s upcoming slate includes Pet Detective, which he is also producing, and the Amal Neerad-directorial Bougainvillea.