'Bheeshma Parvam' co-writer Devadath Shaji’s directorial debut titled 'Dheeran'

Devadath Shaji, best known for the writing credits of Mammootty-starrer Bheeshma Parvam (2022), is set for his directorial debut titled Dheeran.

The upcoming film, written by Devadath, is produced by Lakshmi Warrier and Ganesh Menon under the banner of Cheers Entertainments. They have previously backed successful films like Jan. E. Man, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and Falimy, among others.

Further details about the cast and the plot of Dheeran are awaited. The film’s technical crew includes music composer Bramayugam-fame Christo Xavier, editor Finn George Varghese and cinematographer Harikrishnan Lohithadas, son of the late filmmaker Lohithadas.