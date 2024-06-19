First look of Suraj’s 'ED - Extra Decent' out

The makers of ED- Extra Decent unveiled the first-look poster of the film, headlined by Suraj Venjaramoodu, who is making his foray into production. The poster features Suraj along with Grace Antony, Premalu-fame Shyam Mohan, Vinaya Prasad, and Sudheer Karamana. It is directed by Ayisha director Aamir Pallikkal. The upcoming film is penned by Ashif Kakkodi, who has previously scripted Ayisha (2023) and Momo in Dubai (2023).

ED- Extra Decent features Dilna Ramakrishnan, known for Pavi Caretaker, as the female lead. The film also features Sajin Cherukayil, Prashanth Alexander, Vineeth Thattil, Rafi, and Shaju Sreedhar, among others.

Billed as a comedy entertainer, ED - Extra Decent began shooting in Mookambika and is currently progressing in Palakkad. Jointly produced by Suraj’s banner Vilasini Cinemas and Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames, the film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Sharon Sreenivas, editor Sreejith Sarang, and composer Ankit Menon.