Christo Tomy's eight-year journey culminates in Malayalam feature film "Ullozhukku"

KOCHI : Christo Tomy’s filmmaking journey so far has been quite unusual and eventful. He graduated from the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in 2016 with the rare distinction of being a two-time National award winner. His short films, Kanyaka (2013) and Kamuki (2015), made as part of his institute projects, bagged the awards for Best Debut Film and Best Direction, respectively, in the non-feature section. Two years later, he was inducted as a member of the National awards jury for non-feature films. He then went on to direct Curry and Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case, a true-crime documentary for Netflix—all this before making a feature film, which is generally considered the ultimate destination for filmmakers in Indian cinema. Christo is finally getting there today with Ullozhukku, his pet project that he has been working on for years. Looking back at the journey, the director reflects, “When I started developing this idea, I thought it would take a maximum of 2-3 years, but never imagined I would spend eight years of my life with it. Hopefully, all the time and effort will be worth it.”

Excerpts:

Though you have won several accolades for your works, this is perhaps the first time you are awaiting an audience verdict...

Yes, although I got a slight taste of it before Curry and Cyandie’s release, this feels entirely different. Unlike streaming, here, you can watch the film with the public and sense their reactions in real time. You will also get to see if they are responding to a scene the way you intended it. All this is real pressure.

Most of your works, including the short films, the Netflix documentary, and Ullozhukku, are all female-centric. Do you think you are more drawn towards women’s stories?

It was never a deliberately attempted pattern, so I don’t know how to answer this. Recently, when someone pointed this out, Urvashi chechi said, “Christo must have been a good observant of what’s happening within the family. That’s why he’s able to narrate such tales.” Maybe that’s the reason, but I can vouch that there’s no conscious effort to tell stories from any particular gender’s perspective; I just try to find ways to amplify the drama. For instance, the situation in Ullozhukku is way harder for a woman to deal with than a man.

You got Parvathy and Urvashi, two powerhouses of talents to anchor Ullozhukku. How different are their processes?

I first approached Parvathy in 2018, but at that time, she felt the role was too intense for her. We then met a couple of years later, and all this while, I had been streamlining the script. This time, she could comprehend her character better. She was also excited when I told her about Urvashi chechi. They both have completely different approaches to acting. Parvathy is more methodical. She would want to know everything about the character, including her costume. Chechi, on the other hand, is mostly spontaneous. But there were certain moments when she would silently sit in a corner and rehearse her lines. Their processes might be different, but they both are incredibly talented, single-take actors.