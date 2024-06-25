Kritika Kamra joins Vijay Varma in Matka King

Actor Kritika Kamra will star opposite Vijay Varma in the upcoming series Matka King. A known face on television, Kritika has been part of films and series like Bheed (2023) and Bambai Meri Jaan (2023).

Matka King will be helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Nagraj Manjule. The show will delve into the real-life Matka gambling phenomenon that swept through India from the 1960s to the 1990s. “I am thrilled to be a part of Matka King and to work alongside such an incredibly talented team,” Kritika shared.

“Joining forces with Vijay Varma, whose work I deeply admire, is an exciting opportunity. Nagaraj Manjule’s vision and storytelling prowess are unmatched, and I am eager to bring my character to life under his direction. The story of Matka King is not only intriguing but also rich in cultural history.”

Matka King is a fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, where an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed ‘Matka’. This game takes the city by storm, democratising a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite. The series also features Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles.