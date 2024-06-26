Release postponed for Asif Ali-Suraj film 'Adios Amigo'

The release of Adios Amigo, starring Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu, has been postponed to August 15. The makers had earlier announced August 2 as the release date. The film is directed by debutant Nahas Nazar and scripted by Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha-fame Thankam.

Adios Amigo also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Ganapathi, Althaf Salim, Jinu Joseph, Salim Hassan, Anagha, Muthumani, and Riaa Saira in prominent roles. Produced by Ashiq Usman, the film has cinematography by Jimshi Khalid, editing by Nishadh Yusuf, and music by Gopi Sunder.

Meanwhile, both Suraj and Asif have multiple projects in the pipeline. Suraj, recently seen in Nadanna Sambhavam, alongside Biju Menon, has Prem Shankar’s Thekku Vadakku and Aamir Pallikkal’s ED- Extra Decent coming up. ED also marks the actor’s maiden production venture. He is also debuting in Tamil with Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, directed by Chithha-fame SU Arun Kumar.

Asif’s upcoming slate includes Level Cross, Tiki Taka, Abhyanthara Kuttavali, Kishkindha Kandam and untitled films with The Priest director Jofin T Chacko and 1001 Nunakal director Thamar KV.